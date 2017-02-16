Bardstown man charged with sharing images of 'child exploitation online'

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a Bardstown man for allegedly sharing child porn online.

Police say detectives with the KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested 45-year-old Robert McIntosh Wednesday evening after searching his home and seizing computer and electronic equipment.

Detectives requested the search warrant after an undercover investigation discovered he was allegedly sharing "images of child sexual exploitation online."

The investigation is ongoing, and the evidence seized was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for further examination.

McIntosh is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He is being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.