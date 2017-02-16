Kentucky house bill would ban schools from using physical discip - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky house bill would ban schools from using physical discipline

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bill introduced in the Kentucky legislature would ban anyone employed by a school district from using physical discipline, including spanking, shaking, or paddling.

Currently, local school boards determine whether corporal punishment is permitted, and about half of the state's public school districts currently allow paddling.

Paddling is still a legal form of school discipline in 18 other states.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

