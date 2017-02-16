Indiana House GOP budget plan banks on $1 cigarette tax increase - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana House GOP budget plan banks on $1 cigarette tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House Republicans have put forward a two-year state spending plan that counts on revenue from a $1 per-pack cigarette tax increase.

The $31.7 billion plan includes a modest funding increase for K-12 education and directs an additional $10 million to the state' preschool pilot program for needy kids.

It sets aside $5 million in funding for efforts to be undertaken by Gov. Eric Holcomb's new drug czar and would give Indiana state troopers a 12 percent pay raise over the next two years.

The proposal put forward Wednesday by House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown was approved by his own committee on a 14-8 vote, with Democrats in opposition.

Key Republicans in the state Senate have already signaled that they object to cigarette tax increase.

