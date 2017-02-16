First shipment of 2017 Pegasus Pins arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first shipment of Pegasus Pins has arrived in Louisville.

The Derby Festival pins arrived Thursday morning at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street, the first place you can purchase a 2017 Pegasus Pin.

It features a cutout design with a warm red colored Pegasus in the center, surrounded by gray, white and teal colors.

Next month, the pins will be available at 1,000 retail locations and will sell for $6 each.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.