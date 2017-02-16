Nearly 100 people become American citizens in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nearly 100 people become American citizens in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 people became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony Thursday at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.

The new citizens hail from 63 different countries around the world.

One woman from Syria says she couldn't be happier to now be an American.

"It was a long journey, but it's really very nice and exciting just to reach this historical moment for us," Ibadah Almasalkhr said. "I'm really so proud."

Representatives from the Secretary of State's Office were also there to hand out voter registration cards.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.