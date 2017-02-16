Southern Indiana mom begging for help to find son's killer

KSP says death investigation could become homicide case when results come back from different tests they're running.

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother is begging for help to find her son's killer.

Richard Cozart often rapped about life on the streets.

"Most people liked him," said Carla Shelton, Cozart's mother. "He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Shelton says her son died last month, caught up in the very same streets he rapped about.

"The past four weeks, the pain never goes away," Shelton said. "It's always there, and it's always going to be there. And I wouldn't wish this on no mother."

It happened at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18. It was New Albany's first murder of the year. He was shot.

"It appears to be a dispute involving drugs and / or money," said Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson.

The 20-year-old was a passenger in a car that was ambushed at Erni Avenue and Fischer Drive. Authorities named Deante Williams as the suspect, but a month after the murder, Williams remains on the run

"The marshals are looking for Deante Williams," said Shelton. "The Floyd County Police are looking for him. No one has found him."

This week, Carla Shelton took the search for her son's suspected killer into own hands, posting pictures of a gun-toting Williams on Facebook, along with a plea for the public's help, offering a $1,000 reward for clues.

"I don't think the bullet was intended for my son," Shelton said. "The stories on the street is the driver in the vehicle that my son was with had robbed the shooter earlier that day."

Cozart spoke of redemption and trying to get off the streets, with one of his lyrics stating that, "I'm trying to make it out: You people going to see."

It didn't happen in time.

"He was trying to better himself and he was just struggling," Shelton said. "Addiction is bad and addiction is real."

"I need closure and justice for my son," Shelton added.

Anyone with tips, clues, or leads in this case is asked to contact New Albany Police at (812) 944-6411.

