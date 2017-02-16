Teenager in critical condition after being shot in Portland neig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teenager in critical condition after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say at least one person was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. near the corner of Lytle Street and N. 24th Street.

LMPD says a black man in his late teens was found shot in a car. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Luther Roberts, who has lived in the neighborhood more than 30 years, says the gun violence and drugs have gotten out of control.

"We're embarrassed for even our grandkids to come out," she said. "When they come out, we won't even let them outside."

No arrests have been made. If you have any tips in this case you're asked to call 574-LMPD.

