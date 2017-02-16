Rim thieves in Mt. Washington caught on surveillance video

KSP says death investigation could become homicide case when results come back from different tests they're running.

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Mt. Washington are looking for two people who stole rims and tires from a local car lot.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at 24/7 Motors on North Bardstown Road. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

The owner of the lot, Jamie Waltenburg, says they first discovered the rims and wheels had been stole off of a Lincoln Navigator when workers first arrived on Wednesday morning.

“I didn't recognize the guys,” Waltenburg said. “I don't know how they noticed the wheels. Maybe they drove by.”

Security camera footage shows two people rifling through several different cars on the lot before taking the tires off the Navigator.

“They open up the trunk of the Escalade, they got inside of a Maxima we have,” Waltenburg said. “Inside of the Ranger, you can see them looking up under seats and stuff. I don't know what they were looking for.”

It does not appear that anything aside for the tire and rims were stolen. You can tell in the video they're just scrounging for whatever they can find to make a quick buck.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Mt. Washington Police at (502) 538-8143.

