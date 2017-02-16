Rim thieves in Mt. Washington caught on surveillance video - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rim thieves in Mt. Washington caught on surveillance video

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Mt. Washington are looking for two people who stole rims and tires from a local car lot.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at 24/7 Motors on North Bardstown Road. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

The owner of the lot, Jamie Waltenburg, says they first discovered the rims and wheels had been stole off of a Lincoln Navigator when workers first arrived on Wednesday morning.  

“I didn't recognize the guys,” Waltenburg said. “I don't know how they noticed the wheels. Maybe they drove by.”

Security camera footage shows two people rifling through several different cars on the lot before taking the tires off the Navigator.

“They open up the trunk of the Escalade, they got inside of a Maxima we have,” Waltenburg said. “Inside of the Ranger, you can see them looking up under seats and stuff. I don't know what they were looking for.”

It does not appear that anything aside for the tire and rims were stolen. You can tell in the video they're just scrounging for whatever they can find to make a quick buck.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Mt. Washington Police at (502) 538-8143.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

