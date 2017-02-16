House bill targets drug dealers and over-prescribing pain medica - WDRB 41 Louisville News

House bill targets drug dealers and over-prescribing pain medications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A potential crack down on pain medications would force patients to get a new prescription every three days.  

Gov. Matt Bevin has endorsed House Bill 333, which prohibits medical professionals from issuing a prescription for more than a three-day supply of certain pain killers.

The bill also targets drug dealers and has several measures to regulate, prohibit and punish drug trafficking of fentanyl and carfentanil. It cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Statistics show Kentucky ranks third among all states in opioid addiction, with a rate double the national average. Gov. Bevin spoke Thursday about the need for tougher laws.

"This is something that Kentucky has a chance to lead on, but I think we have a moral obligation to our own people," he said.

The three-day pain prescription supply has exceptions, like cancer patients, people diagnosed with chronic pain and patients receiving end-of-life care.

This week, the Senate also passed a bill creating tougher penalties for drug trafficking smaller amounts of heroin or fentanyl.

House Bill 333 could still be changed on the house floor.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

