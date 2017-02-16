City loses $40 million each year in business as it tears up Convention Center

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20.

Ohio bartender charged after serving alcohol to intoxicated woman later killed in crash

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Crews are six months into the project to renovate the Kentucky International Convention Center, expected to reopen in June 2018.

The west wing is being rebuilt, and the east wing is being renovated with a price tag of $180 million total, which is being paid from the state budget and local visitors' taxes.

The reconstruction is a major update on a building that brings major money to the city.

“It brought in around $40 million [each year], said Jason Rittenberry, President and CEO of the Kentucky State Fair Board.

The city is missing out on that $40 million each year the building is closed, but according to Rittenberry, a portion is being recovered. Some of the smaller conventions are still coming to Louisville without a convention center.

“We were able to accommodate them and keep them here in the city through some of the hotels and the meeting space and the downtown hotels," he said.

The money the city is losing during the two years of demolition and construction is a small part of a bigger picture. As the convention center expands, so does its earning potential. It will make up for the $40 million loss in just four years.

The convention center will bring in an estimated $60 million a year when it reopens.

“Conservative estimates were to increase another $20 million,” Rittenberry said. “So upwards of $60 million of impact on the community once it's reopened.”

Forty-nine new pieces of business have already booked the new convention center. Rittenberry says 24 of them never would have considered booking otherwise. The first is scheduled for July 2018, just a month after completion.

Rittenberry says it could be a risk to schedule an event so close to when the Convention Center is supposed to open.

“But we're confident with the Hunt Construction group and the team we have in place there,” he said. “So far, they've been on time and on schedule.”

According to Rittenberry, time to resolve unexpected problems is built in to the calendar, so there's a chance construction could finish ahead of schedule.

