Junior Bridgeman resigns from U of L board of trustees - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Junior Bridgeman resigns from U of L board of trustees

Junior Bridgeman Junior Bridgeman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Junior Bridgeman has resigned from the University of Louisville board of trustees.

Trustees Chairman David Grissom made the announcement at the meeting Thursday.

The former U of L and NBA basketball player was chairman during the mid-2000s. He also held the position when Gov. Matt Bevin appointed the new board earlier this year.

But he was passed over for the chairman position this time around.

Grissom said Bridgeman wants to focus on his business ventures.

