VIDEO | Military dad returns from duty to surprise daughters at school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Third grade twins Morgan and Addison Dwelly have been excited for Thursday afternoon's pep rally all week. They knew they'd be able to hang with friends, jam to their favorite Taylor Swift song and show off that Norton Commons Elementary School pride.

As all of that was playing out in the gym, something even better was happening out front. 

Morgan and Addison's dad was sneaking into the school for a big surprise. 

Lt. Lukas Dwelly is back on Kentucky ground for the first time in a year. His tour with the U.S. Navy in Africa is over.

"We were pretty good with communications where I was at, but there's nothing like getting to hold my girls," Lt. Dwelly said.

When WDRB interviewed him, he was about to be able to do that once again. Through a tunnel of cheerleaders, Dwelly was introduced at a pep rally as a special guest.

Morgan and Addison came running, with tears in their eyes. They weren't the only ones. A dry eye was hard to find. 

"We thought he was coming home tomorrow," 8-year-old Morgan said.

Any dad knows there's no feeling worse than missing his kids, and for Lt. Dwelly, that feeling is finally gone, just in time for his 40th birthday.

"It's a special gift, and my family just means everything to me," Lt. Dwelly said.

