VIDEO | Military dad returns from duty to surprise daughters at school

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20.

Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20.

Ohio bartender charged after serving alcohol to intoxicated woman later killed in crash

Ohio bartender charged after serving alcohol to intoxicated woman later killed in crash

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Third grade twins Morgan and Addison Dwelly have been excited for Thursday afternoon's pep rally all week. They knew they'd be able to hang with friends, jam to their favorite Taylor Swift song and show off that Norton Commons Elementary School pride.

As all of that was playing out in the gym, something even better was happening out front.

Morgan and Addison's dad was sneaking into the school for a big surprise.

Lt. Lukas Dwelly is back on Kentucky ground for the first time in a year. His tour with the U.S. Navy in Africa is over.

"We were pretty good with communications where I was at, but there's nothing like getting to hold my girls," Lt. Dwelly said.

When WDRB interviewed him, he was about to be able to do that once again. Through a tunnel of cheerleaders, Dwelly was introduced at a pep rally as a special guest.

Morgan and Addison came running, with tears in their eyes. They weren't the only ones. A dry eye was hard to find.

"We thought he was coming home tomorrow," 8-year-old Morgan said.

Any dad knows there's no feeling worse than missing his kids, and for Lt. Dwelly, that feeling is finally gone, just in time for his 40th birthday.

"It's a special gift, and my family just means everything to me," Lt. Dwelly said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

