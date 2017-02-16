LMPD officers travel to Lexington to face DUI suspect accused of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officers travel to Lexington to face DUI suspect accused of killing fellow officer

Posted: Updated:
Suzanne Whitlow Suzanne Whitlow
Det. Jason Schweitzer Det. Jason Schweitzer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several LMPD officers were in a Lexington courtroom on Thursday to face a DUI suspect accused of killing their friend and fellow officer.

It only lasted a few minutes, but Det. Jason Schweitzer's fellow officers say it was worth the the drive and time to be there.

Whitlow, who was recently indicted by a grand jury, appeared before the Lexington judge via video arraignment. Her attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Whitlow is charged with two counts of second degree manslaughter and DUI in the deaths of Det. Jason Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

Sgt. Brandon Lincoln was a friend of Schweitzer's.

"The thin blue line is not just somebody that might be immediately related by blood," he said.

It is why Schweitzer's fellow officers made the trip to Lexington, even if it was just an arraignment.

"For the family, for the friends of Jason Schweitzer, we wanted to make sure they know every time that a court case comes up or a hearing, whatever it may be, we will always be there," Sgt. Lincoln said.

"A little bit of time out of our day to come down here, just like Sgt. Lincoln said, to makes sure that he's remembered," said Sgt. Joe O'Toole with LMPD Narcotics.

Whitlow has at least one DUI conviction and is accused of driving drunk and killing Det. Schweitzeer and Moore last October. The officers say the current charges don't seem tough enough.

"Of course it's disappointing to not have the top charge in this case, but we're going to go off the recommendation of the commonwealth attorney," Sgt. Lincoln said.

Det. Schweitzer was very popular with the community and fellow officers. In fact, he represented his officers as vice president of the River City FOP. That's why it was an honor for them to stand for him in court.

"He always answered the phone, whether it was late at night or he was out to dinner with his family," Sgt. Lincoln said. "He took the time to make sure everybody was taken care of."

"He did such an outstanding job of doing that," Sgt. O'Toole said. "He represented a lot of people behind the scenes as well.

Whitlow has hearings scheduled for March 16 and April 14. Det. Schweitzer's fellow officers say they will be in court as well.

Related Stories:

IMAGES | Hundreds attend funeral for LMPD Det. Jason Schweitzer

Woman charged in deaths of LMPD officer and another man had finished DUI classes this month

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.