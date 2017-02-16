LMPD officers travel to Lexington to face DUI suspect accused of killing fellow officer

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20.

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several LMPD officers were in a Lexington courtroom on Thursday to face a DUI suspect accused of killing their friend and fellow officer.

It only lasted a few minutes, but Det. Jason Schweitzer's fellow officers say it was worth the the drive and time to be there.

Whitlow, who was recently indicted by a grand jury, appeared before the Lexington judge via video arraignment. Her attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Whitlow is charged with two counts of second degree manslaughter and DUI in the deaths of Det. Jason Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

Sgt. Brandon Lincoln was a friend of Schweitzer's.

"The thin blue line is not just somebody that might be immediately related by blood," he said.

It is why Schweitzer's fellow officers made the trip to Lexington, even if it was just an arraignment.

"For the family, for the friends of Jason Schweitzer, we wanted to make sure they know every time that a court case comes up or a hearing, whatever it may be, we will always be there," Sgt. Lincoln said.

"A little bit of time out of our day to come down here, just like Sgt. Lincoln said, to makes sure that he's remembered," said Sgt. Joe O'Toole with LMPD Narcotics.

Whitlow has at least one DUI conviction and is accused of driving drunk and killing Det. Schweitzeer and Moore last October. The officers say the current charges don't seem tough enough.

"Of course it's disappointing to not have the top charge in this case, but we're going to go off the recommendation of the commonwealth attorney," Sgt. Lincoln said.

Det. Schweitzer was very popular with the community and fellow officers. In fact, he represented his officers as vice president of the River City FOP. That's why it was an honor for them to stand for him in court.

"He always answered the phone, whether it was late at night or he was out to dinner with his family," Sgt. Lincoln said. "He took the time to make sure everybody was taken care of."

"He did such an outstanding job of doing that," Sgt. O'Toole said. "He represented a lot of people behind the scenes as well.

Whitlow has hearings scheduled for March 16 and April 14. Det. Schweitzer's fellow officers say they will be in court as well.

