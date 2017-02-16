Radcliff residents could get ticketed for parking RVs in front y - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Radcliff residents could get ticketed for parking RVs in front yards

Posted: Updated:

Radcliff residents could start getting tickets for parking RVs in their front yards. Some officials think it's a big enough problem that laws need to be changed.

City leaders say it's about improving the look of neighborhoods, but neighbors feel like they're being targeted unfairly.

"It's just a RV," Gregory Barth said.

But some in Radcliff call it a nuisance, one big enough to consider changing a city ordinance to ticket those whose lawns are occupied for months at a time. 

"Don't harass people who pay their taxes, who live and do what they're supposed to do," said Lisa Skaggs, whose RV is parked permanently in her front yard.

"It's none of their business," Skaggs said of city officials. "They don't pay the RV taxes. They don't pay the land taxes. They don't pay my house taxes. It's my personal business. I'm the one that pays for everything."

"I've lived around here for almost five years, and it's never bothered me," Skaggs' neighbor, Barth, said of her RVs.

But RVs aren't the only vehicles in question. It could affect boats or cars that are parked on non-paved areas for extended periods of time.

"Not everyone has the money for storage," Barth said. "It's on their own property. It doesn't bother no one around here."

City council members still have questions.

"I'm a motorcycle rider, and I was concerned about my motorcycle," Councilman Stan Holmes said. "You're telling me if I leave my motorcycle in the front yard, we're talking about a ticket here?"

"We just want to be clear on some things," he added.

Like exactly what kinds of vehicles are parked and how long until they need to be moved.

"We have to make sure we have the right data, the right information to discuss the issue and make sure it's something that needs to be addressed," Holmes said.

Officials are still working to modify the wording of the proposed ordinance amendment. City council will discuss it again at their work session next month.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.