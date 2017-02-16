The Preakness was supposed to be a two-horse racing between Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire. Cloud Computing did not get the memo Saturday.

Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire at the wire to win the Preakness Saturday. (Jon Kral photo.)

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid being on the roads until high waters subside.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20.

Ohio bartender charged after serving alcohol to intoxicated woman later killed in crash

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Elizabethtown Police say 27-year-old Melissa Emerick was last seen at her home on Friday evening.

Radcliff residents could start getting tickets for parking RVs in their front yards. Some officials think it's a big enough problem that laws need to be changed.

City leaders say it's about improving the look of neighborhoods, but neighbors feel like they're being targeted unfairly.

"It's just a RV," Gregory Barth said.

But some in Radcliff call it a nuisance, one big enough to consider changing a city ordinance to ticket those whose lawns are occupied for months at a time.

"Don't harass people who pay their taxes, who live and do what they're supposed to do," said Lisa Skaggs, whose RV is parked permanently in her front yard.

"It's none of their business," Skaggs said of city officials. "They don't pay the RV taxes. They don't pay the land taxes. They don't pay my house taxes. It's my personal business. I'm the one that pays for everything."

"I've lived around here for almost five years, and it's never bothered me," Skaggs' neighbor, Barth, said of her RVs.

But RVs aren't the only vehicles in question. It could affect boats or cars that are parked on non-paved areas for extended periods of time.

"Not everyone has the money for storage," Barth said. "It's on their own property. It doesn't bother no one around here."

City council members still have questions.

"I'm a motorcycle rider, and I was concerned about my motorcycle," Councilman Stan Holmes said. "You're telling me if I leave my motorcycle in the front yard, we're talking about a ticket here?"

"We just want to be clear on some things," he added.

Like exactly what kinds of vehicles are parked and how long until they need to be moved.

"We have to make sure we have the right data, the right information to discuss the issue and make sure it's something that needs to be addressed," Holmes said.

Officials are still working to modify the wording of the proposed ordinance amendment. City council will discuss it again at their work session next month.

