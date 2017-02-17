'Snow Throw' indoor snowball fight family fun Feb. 18 at Silver Street Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Break up the winter with an Indoor Snowball Fight. "Snow Throw" happens on Saturday, February 18th from 6pm to 8pm.

The City of New Albany takes the fight inside at Silver Street Park, 2043 Silver Street, New Albany, IN 47150. The indoor sports plex is the perfect backdrop for some family fun.

The event is for people of all ages. Groups will be broken up into two sections, people 10 & over and kids 9 & under.

The first ever "Snow Throw" will feature artificial snowball fights, a "Frozen" bounce house, arts and crafts area for kids to make snowmen, several games and $2 snow cones.

It's a great way for families to stay active and have fun. A "snowball fight" without getting all bundled up.

CLICK HERE to get connected to the City of New Albany Parks Department.



Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.