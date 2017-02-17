The Philadelphia Dance Center invites dads to participate in ballet class

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WDRB) -- The Philadelphia Dance Center is getting overwhelming support from around the world after it posted four videos of dads dancing at ballet class on Valentine's Day.

The studio invited the dads to dance with their kids.

The four videos have a combined 35 million views on Facebook.

The dads were pointing their toes and lifting their legs to "Waltz of the Flowers" from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker Suite".

After receiving such positive feedback, the Philadelphia Dance Center posted a thank you message on its Facebook page:

"Saying thank you doesn't seem to cover how we feel. We are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world. Thank you to our dance dads and moms - the role you played in class yesterday pales in comparison to the support you provide your children day in and day out. It is your support and love behind the scenes that makes them amazing dancers and all of us here at PDC so proud to teach them. We want to welcome all our new followers and friends to the family. Thank you for the messages, posts, comments and shares. We can't believe you love this video as much as we do. Thank you for recognizing the beauty, love, and joy that dance can bring into the world. It just proves that art, love and family are the international language."

Moms were invited to a hip-hop class the day before Valentine's Day.

