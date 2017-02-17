Fire tornado! Filmmaker turned pyromaniac builds a cage of twirling fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Youtuber built is rewarding his followers with a fire tornado!
Colin Furze is a British garage inventor and film video maker, who decided to celebrate hitting 4 million subscribers by building a twirling fire pit.
The contraption is 20 feet high and uses a fire pit and go-kart to make the towering inferno.
If you want more proof that he could be a pyromaniac, Furze added fireworks to the cage for his nighttime shoots.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.