Indiana State Police help search home in connection with two mur

Indiana State Police help search home in connection with two murdered girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) - A task force investigating the slayings of two northern Indiana teenage girls has served a search warrant based on tips it has received. 

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the search warrant was served at a home outside Delphi Thursday evening. Police have not made any arrests or named any suspects. 

Riley says the task force consists of FBI agents, state police and local law enforcement authorities.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.

Police released a photo of a man seen near where the girls' bodies were found and say they want to talk to him about what he may have seen. 

Riley says a telephone tip line has been established in the case. The number is 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

