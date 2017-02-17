Saturday's Powerball jackpot climbs to $349 million - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Saturday's Powerball jackpot climbs to $349 million

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's Powerball jackpot now stands at $349 million. 

Here are just a few things you could buy with the winnings: 

  • Go on a nine-day African Wildlife Safari with 77,555 of your closest friends.
  • Travel popular European destinations by train with 137,293 other passengers.
  • See the beaches of Hawaii with 232,666 other sun-seekers.
  • Sail away on a seven-day Alaskan cruise with 498,571 of your distant family members to see nature’s beauty.
  • Or travel to one of Kentucky’s state parks in one of 7,270 Ford Expeditions.

Tickets for Saturday’s drawing are just $2 each and can be purchased at any of the Kentucky Lottery’s draw game retailers or online at kylottery.com. 

