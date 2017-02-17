Minor injuries reported after crash involving JCPS bus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Minor injuries reported after crash involving JCPS bus

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five elementary students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving JCPS bus number 0153 Friday morning. 

It happened near Doss High School at Blanton Lane and Saint Andrews Church Road about 8:20 a.m.

According to JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin, eight students from Watson Lane Elementary were on board, and five were taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor aches and pains. Martin says bus number 0153 was substituting for bus number 0563 when it collided with a car that pulled into the path of the bus. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

