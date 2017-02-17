Police make arrest in murder of 60-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man.

Anthony W. McIntyre, age 60, was found shot to death at his home on E. St. Catherine Street, near Logan Street, sometime around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say neighbors called 911 after McIntyre was found dead inside his apartment.

On Friday morning, police say they arrested 39-year-old Anthony D. Boyington, in connection with the crime. Boyington has been charged with murder and burglary.

Boyington appeared before a judge on Saturday morning and remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.