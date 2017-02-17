Police make arrest in murder of 60-year-old Louisville man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police make arrest in murder of 60-year-old Louisville man

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Boyington (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Anthony Boyington (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man.

Anthony W. McIntyre, age 60, was found shot to death at his home on E. St. Catherine Street, near Logan Street, sometime around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say neighbors called 911 after McIntyre was found dead inside his apartment.

On Friday morning, police say they arrested 39-year-old Anthony D. Boyington, in connection with the crime. Boyington has been charged with murder and burglary. 

Boyington appeared before a judge on Saturday morning and remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.