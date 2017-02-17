Innovative Sudbury School looking for new location - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Innovative Sudbury School looking for new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new school scheduled to open soon near Cherokee Park is looking for a new location. 

The school was originally slated to be located in the $2.5 million Stonecote estate at 1005 Alta Vista Road near Cherokee Park, but neighbors voiced concerns about possible traffic problems. 

The school's founders are now looking for another location, but still hope to open in time for the 2017-2018 school year. 

The Sudbury School will take a different approach to teaching, with students allowed to pick what they want to learn and how they want to learn it. There are no classrooms, no grade levels and students from ages 5 to 18 share the same spaces and the same responsibilities.

Everything is decided by a democratic process on the School Committee, where both kids and staff have equal votes. 

"They have a voice, they have a vote, and in anything that they want to accomplish, they can make that clear," said April Williams, one of the school's founders. "They can say, 'I want this in my life, and these are the steps I want to take to reach this goal.'"

The goal is to give students the freedom to do what they want throughout the day without adult interference.

Anyone interested in helping find a location for the Sudbury school is asked to contact the founder's group at stonecotesudbury@gmail.com. 

