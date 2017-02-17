Police say man brought gun onto Shawnee High School property, pr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say man brought gun onto Shawnee High School property, prompting lockdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who brought a gun onto school property and caused such a disturbance that the school was placed on lockdown.

According to an arrest report, 35-year-old James V. Weathers was driving recklessly with an expired registration tag when they tried to pull him over near the intersection of S. 41st Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police say Weathers was "slow to stop the car," but eventually pulled onto the parking lot of Shawnee High School, "at a high rate of speed." According to the arrest report, Weathers stopped his car abruptly, and reached into the rear passenger seat, where he tried to hide a handgun.

Police say it was a .45 caliber handgun, fully loaded with hollow-point ammunition.

He then allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and began yelling and cursing at officers, causing "extreme alarm to all on the school property." 

The school was subsequently placed on lockdown.

Weathers is forbidden to have a gun in his possession, after a conviction in a domestic violence assault, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, tampering with physical evidence, carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit, disorderly conduct, and not having proper registration plates.

