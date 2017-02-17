Drugs and guns found in home with 4-year-old autistic girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they found drugs and guns in a home with a 4-year-old autistic girl. Detectives are crediting an anonymous tipster for the bust.

Police say someone was not happy about what was going on at 3109 Lakeheath Drive off Preston Highway.

"Somebody called in a tip to that line anonymously and said there was a drug ring in Lakeheath Drive," said Lamont Washington, public information officer with LMPD. "Our narcotics guys went out there to do some surveillance and saw a hand-to-hand drug transaction taking on."

Police obtained a search warrant, and once inside, they say they found 38-year-old Jerry Johnson, who also goes by Jerry Birdsong, trying to flush drugs down the toilet.

"They recovered marijuana, a decent amount of heroin, some molly, which is the street name for what everybody knows as ecstasy," Washington said.

"Scarier than the narcotics, they found three guns in that house," Washington said. "They found two handguns and then a pistol grip shotgun that was in a Rubbermaid storage tote covered with children's clothes, and it was in the same room as a child, who's autistic."

The 4-year-old girl had no idea what was going on.

"She was in her crib coloring the entire time our officers were serving the search warrant," Washington said. "She was none the wiser what was going on and coloring in a coloring book."

The girl's mother, 28-year-old Mandisa Williams, and Johnson, were arrested and face drug charges. Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Johnson faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say this situation could have been worse and are grateful the tipster called before something tragic happened.

"We've seen before in this city where a child, an infant, has gotten a hold of a loaded gun and killed themselves or killed somebody else," Washington said.

Washington says this case is a reminder about the tip line. He says, in this case, a simple tip helped the community and a little girl.

"This should show you, you don't have to be afraid. They're anonymous," he said. "You will never be called into court for it. You're protected."

A grandparent is now taking care of the little girl.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.