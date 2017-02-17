15-year-old Indiana girl charged in mother's stabbing death - WDRB 41 Louisville News

15-year-old Indiana girl charged in mother's stabbing death

GARY, Ind. (AP) - A 15-year-old Indiana girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been charged in the stabbing death of her mother.

Police say the Gary teenager went missing early Monday, shortly after she went to a neighbor's home to report her mother was the victim of a crime. Police later issued the alert, saying she could be in "extreme danger." She was found the next day.

The Lake County coroner's office says the 34-year-old mother was stabbed to death. The woman isn't being identified to avoid identifying her daughter.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Cater says the teen is being held as a juvenile defendant. He says his office has filed a petition seeking to move the case into adult court.

A hearing was set for April 15.

