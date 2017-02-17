Woman charged in brutal assault of teen held on $25K bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged after an 18-year-old woman was beaten with a bat, stabbed and left for dead was in court Friday.

The suspect is Tiffany Barbee also known as Tiffany Womack. The victim's mother says Barbee and her children carried out the attack.

The 36-year-old mother of eight pleaded not guilty to assault charges for the assault incident that happened on Feb. 15. Police say Barbee and a "group of people" cornered the victim behind a home along South 30th Street near Young Avenue.

The victim's mother, Cynthia Davis, says that group of people was made up of Barbee's own children, armed with baseball bats and knives. LMPD officials have confirmed that at least one of Davis's children was involved in carrying out the attack.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed, beaten and left for dead. Davis says her daughter was stabbed a total of seven times and was found by a neighbor about 20 minutes after the attack.

"It was scary, she was hoping and saying that she didn't want to die," Davis said. "Because she was left there and for that length of time, she didn't know who was going to find her."

The victim spent two days at University Hospital, and is now at home recovering.

Meanwhile, a judge called Barbee a danger to the community, and set her bond at $25,000. So far, no other arrests have been made in the case.

