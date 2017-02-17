AT&T brings fiber Internet service to New Albany, Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

AT&T brings fiber Internet service to New Albany, Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:
An AT&T worker installs fiber-optic cable off Goldsmith Lane in Louisville, Oct. 18, 2016.

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- AT&T Fiber, the ultra-fast Internet service, is now available to many homes and apartments in New Albany and Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company said Friday.

AT&T rolled out its 1-gigabit-per-second service, which is delivered using fiber-optic cables, to parts of Louisville last year.

It is now available at "tens of thousands of homes, apartments and small business locations" in the metro area, the company said in a news release. Louisville is among 51 metro areas where AT&T offers the service.

AT&T Fiber starts at $80 a month for 12 months with a standalone Internet plan. The plans used to start at $90 a month, but the price was reduced in the last two months, AT&T spokesman Joe Burgan said.

Customers can check whether the service is available at their address here: att.com/getfiber

AT&T had to run fiber-optic lines along telephone poles and underground to bring the service, which offers superior performance because the fiber connections reach all the way to the home or business getting service. 

Louisville officials remain hopeful that Alphabet's Google Fiber division will bring its service to the city.

Louisville has been on Google Fiber's expansion list since September 2015, but the company has yet to begin construction. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

