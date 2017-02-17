Authorities arrest third suspect in connection with death of Kara Jewell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have made a third arrest in connection with an attack that left a Louisville woman dead.

Asia R. Jewell, age 23, was taken into custody in the past 24 hours. She's charged with murder and wanton endangerment in connection with the death of 28-year-old Kara Lynn Jewell.

Two other suspects, 22-year-old Amber F. Jewell and 40-year-old Evert Baker, are also charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the same case. All three of them were indicted on those charges this week.

Asia Jewell is Amber Jewell's wife.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place Tuesday, Feb. 7, just after 11 p.m., on N. 38th Street, near Duncan Street.

Police say Amber Jewell and Baker got into an argument with the victims, and afterward, Amber Jewell threw "an object" at a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle. That object hit the woman in the head, causing serious injuries, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report does not disclose what the object was, but in court, a lawyer said it was a rock.

Two other people were inside the vehicle, according to police.

Asia Jewell's involvement in the incident is not specified in the indictment, but she is facing the same charges. She also goes by the name Asia Goodman.

