Senate committee passes bill allowing the Bible to be taught in Kentucky public schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Proposed legislation would allow the Bible to be taught in Kentucky public schools.

The Senate Education Committee passed a bill Thursday that would require public schools to offer an elective class on the Bible. 

Democrats say the Bible is critical to understanding the culture and history of the United States. 

The Kentucky Council of Churches and ACLU say the bill hurts religious freedom.

The committee also passed a bill requiring students to pass a civics test before graduating. 

Both bills now move to the State Senate.

