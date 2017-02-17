Juvenile armed robbery suspect arrested after search near 2 Jeff - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Juvenile armed robbery suspect arrested after search near 2 Jeffersontown schools

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two area schools were on heightened security Friday while police searched for juvenile suspects wanted in an armed robbery that happened near Jeffersontown High School.

Both Jeffersontown High School and Tully Elementary School were placed on heightened security, according to a spokeswoman with Jefferson County Public Schools.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker says it was an armed robbery, involving two students and happened off campus. All of the people involved are juveniles. Police arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon.

Allison Martin, the JCPS spokeswoman, said that there had been a "miscommunication" between the Jeffersontown High principal and his staff that lead the school to be under a Level 5 security level -- a lockdown -- for about 2-3 minutes.

Martin says that the school then went into a Level 4, which means "High Security."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

