Louisville nurse dedicates 44 years to saving kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She's been taking care of the sickest kids for more than four decades. Joanie Strotman is considered a part of her patients' family long after they leave her care.

"Joanie is the face of this place, of this hospital. With her dedication, with her skill and what she offered to us that night," Mark Carter said.

It was 1993. Their daughter, Elizabeth was on life support at Norton Children's Hospital after open heart surgery. "3:30 in the morning. Joanie was still here and I burst into tears and went, 'you stayed.' And she said, 'of course I stayed.' She had my heart from that moment on," Jeanette Carter said.

Several years later, the Carters' granddaughter, Aubrey would have to go through heart surgery and Strotman was once again their nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit. "When you're completely powerless and someone who has the skill loves them like you love them, that's huge. So, we love her, always will," Carter said.

"I don't feel like I did anything for them that I don't do for everybody else. I'm just doing my job," Strotman said.

Strotman started in 1973, before Michael Jackson became the King of Pop or anyone had ever heard of Luke Skywalker.

"I was the only person, literally, working on the third floor with ICU patients.This little boy was having seizures and his father became overwhelmed by the seizure and started to pass out," Strotman said. "I thought oh my God, I don't know what I'm doing here."

Forty-four years later, she's still there. "I call her Joan dog, Joanie bologne," Lauren Faust, Strotman's nursing colleague said. "We do call her mom sometimes, too."

She's a valuable resource. "I'm the most experienced person here -- or the oldest -- however you want to look at it," Strotman said.

Strotman has seen a lot over the years, including a lot of life-saving advancements. "We weren't able to save many of the children that we're able to save today either because surgeries for their conditions hadn't been invented yet or because we didn't have some of the equipment that's life-saving now."

Retirement has crossed her mind; however, that's still just an idea. "I can't imagine doing anything different. It's the people that you meet and the children that you help and the families that you help that make it the perfect job."

Norton Children's Hospital is celebrating 125 years.

