RAW VIDEO: U of L's Rick Pitino previews Saturday's game against Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino held a news conference Friday to talk about Saturday's upcoming matchup against Virginia Tech. 

Pitino had bad news to report about two players: Tony Hicks will be out another two weeks while his hand continues to heal. And VJ King won't play in Saturday's game because of a thigh bruise. 

