Retro burger restaurant opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) A new burger restaurant lets customers step back in time and enjoy their favorite diner classics. Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries opened February 6. It's the first of 50 locations planned for Indiana and Kentucky.

The retro-themed spot offers fresh burgers, cheese steaks and frozen custard made on site daily. "Our food is outstanding. It's a little bit different to the area. It brings some southern flavors in that we haven't had around here but really sets us a part I think is the customer service," Eddie Miller, owner said.

Hwy 55 won BurgerBusiness.com's "Best Burger" in 2012. In 2016, Franchise Business Review named Hwy 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is located at 5420 Highway 62 in Jeffersonville.

