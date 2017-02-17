UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed after being stabbed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died Friday after he was stabbed outside a restaurant in the Irish Hill neighborhood.

The victim was 33-year-old Nicholas Morris, according to Deputy Coroner Jack Arnold. The cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

LMPD says Morris was an employee of the Ciao restaurant, located in the 1200 block of Payne Street. Officials say Morris was outside when an unknown white man came up and cut him across the stomach around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect fled east on foot. Morris was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m.

A man who knew Morris says the community is heartbroken by the loss.

“He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t cause problems. He worked, took care of his kids,” said Tim Engle, who has lived in the area for decades.

Breckenridge-Franklin Elementary School went on heightened security while police searched the area for suspects. Students were released on time at 3:45 p.m.

Ciao released a statement Friday, saying proceeds from Saturday's business will go toward a fund for the victim.

Below is a portion of the statement:

Ciao will be closed tonight. Our staff will be mourning the senseless loss of our colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and three young children as they come to grips with the loss of their father. We are asking for anyone with information to come forward and please speak with the Louisville Metro Police. Senseless deaths are happening through our entire community but this one has affected the Ciao family.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help cover Morris' funeral expenses.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

