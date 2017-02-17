Chicago suspect accused of killing man in Park Hill brought to Louisville to face charges

Officials say the child was believed to be in extreme danger.More >>
Authorities had been looking for 27-year-old Melissa Emerick.More >>
The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid being on the roads until high waters subside.More >>
Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergencyMore >>
"I do believe that the culture and morale go hand in hand and they both have to be addressed right away.”More >>
Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.More >>
Louisville Metro EMS is rallying around one of its own Sunday and is hoping to get the community's support.More >>
In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.More >>
The suspect is described as a 50-year-old black male, with salt-and-pepper hair, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.More >>
When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.More >>
Police say the victim drove himself to the Fern Creek Fire Department.More >>
"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."More >>
Police say a 2-month-old boy was taken to UK Hospital with a number of injuries, including four fractured ribs, one fractured wrist, three subdural hematomas and a lacerated liver.More >>
Police say the 22-month-old was not the only child found in the home...More >>
Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.More >>
Clarksville police have arrested two men for allegedly running a marijuana operation out of their home.More >>
