Chicago suspect accused of killing man in Park Hill brought to Louisville to face charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man accused of shooting and killing a man in the Park Hill neighborhood has been brought back to Louisville to face a murder charge.

According to the Louisville Metro Corrections' website, Gerad Carter was booked in the jail Friday afternoon.

Carter is accused of killing 25-year old John Grover on Monday, Jan. 30, and then fleeing to Chicago. At the time, detectives responded to a house near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street. Once inside, LMPD says they found a man shot to death.

The coroner's office says Grover was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members say Grover was found by his uncle, who called 911 after hearing several shots.

Carter was named as a suspect and arrested in Chicago on Feb. 1. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 18 on charges of murder, robbery, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment.

It's not the first time he's gotten in trouble with the law in Louisville. Carter's official criminal history in Louisville started in Oct. 2016. Carter is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in west Louisville.

During Carter's arraignment in that case in November of 2016, the prosecutor said Carter "put a black handgun in her face and demanded she give her phone to him."

Judge Haynie gave Carter a warning, but set him free. So Carter was released in November of 2016, and by late-January of 2017, he was back in trouble with the law -- this time, with a murder charge.

