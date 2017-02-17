Churches partnering with Kentucky Attorney General to prevent senior scams

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Louisville Metro EMS is rallying around one of its own Sunday and is hoping to get the community's support.

Louisville Metro EMS is rallying around one of its own Sunday and is hoping to get the community's support.

"I do believe that the culture and morale go hand in hand and they both have to be addressed right away.”

"I do believe that the culture and morale go hand in hand and they both have to be addressed right away.”

Marty Pollio checks in with Doss High junior Ja'Nae Jackson about her social studies project on Wednesday. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Marty Pollio checks in with Doss High junior Ja'Nae Jackson about her social studies project on Wednesday. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Dozens of trees were uprooted and plenty of repairs were needed the day after the storm.

Dozens of trees were uprooted and plenty of repairs were needed the day after the storm.

Officials say the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

Officials say the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local churches are teaming up with Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear in an effort to prevent more seniors from being scammed.

Seniors nationwide lose $37 billion a year to elder abuse and scams.

"When we talk about looking out for the least amongst us, we've got to put everything in place to protect people who can't protect themselves," Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green said.

Beshear announced his office is working with 25 congregations for the Interfaith Travel Series Scam Alerts.

"We see more scams today than we ever have in the history of our world," he said.

The groups will hold events across the state to raise awareness about elder scams. The program allows one-on-one help though local senior ministries.

Beshear says he already helped recover $50,000 for an Elizabethtown woman who was the victim of an IRS scam.

"She was going to be OK. Her life was going to be OK," he said. "50,000 dollars was the difference between the retirement she saved and earned and having to struggle."

Beshear launched Scam Alerts last year, a text message or email that notifies Kentuckians of financial schemes to steal money or your identity.

He wants seniors, family members and caretakers to sign up.

"It's our responsibility I think as citizens, but also as a faith community,

to take seriously our mandate or faith to care for the older adults," said Rev. Ron Loughry of Fern Creek Highview United Ministries.

Kroger and AARP are just a couple of the hundreds of retailers and non-profits partnering with Beshear's office for scam alerts.

"Whether it's prosecuting people from elder abuse, whether it's returning $538,000 in restitution to them or it's educating people about scams, making sure they don't fall for them in the first place, we're on the front lines, and we're going to stay there until no Kentuckian is taken advantage of," Beshear said.

Click here to sign up for the scam alerts.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.