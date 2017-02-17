Local NASCAR driver Ben Rhodes delivers Girl Scout cookies to VA - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local NASCAR driver Ben Rhodes delivers Girl Scout cookies to VA Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Girl Scouts needed a speedy cookie delivery, they turned to a local NASCAR champion.

Ben Rhodes drives in the NASCAR Truck Series, but he was on a different mission Friday, the official opening days of the Girl Scout Cookie Warehouse.

As part of Operation Cookie, Rhodes delivered a truck full of cookies to the VA Hospital.

The Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas will be donated to those who have served our country.

"They've done so much for us, it's time to treat them to a surprise, and the Girl Scouts are helping," Rhodes said.

Girl Scout troops also picked up more than 147,000 cases of cookies to deliver, so keep an eye out for your order. 

