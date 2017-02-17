Sign up for Louisville street sweeping alert system - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sign up for Louisville street sweeping alert system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Signing up for a Louisville alert system could mean the difference between getting a ticket or even towed. 

Metro Public works will be start street sweeping neighborhoods in March. 

You can sign up to receive an automatic notice via email or text message when your street is on the schedule. 

No parking is allowed during street sweeping and if you don't move your car you could get a ticket or have your car towed.

You can subscribe to the alerts by going to www.louisvilleky.gov, entering their address in the MyLouisville box at the bottom of the page and following the brief instructions.

