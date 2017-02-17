Six one-way traffic streets in downtown Louisville to become two - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Six one-way traffic streets in downtown Louisville to become two-way streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Portions of one-way traffic streets in downtown Louisville are becoming two-way streets.

“We would like to see it start as soon as possible,” said Rebecca Matheny, Executive Director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership.

Matheny says the three reasons are to improve safety, traffic circulation and business accessibility.

“Have you ever seen someone going the wrong way on a one-way street downtown?” said Dirk Gowin, engineering project coordinator for Metro Public Works.

According to Gowin, studies show two-way streets slow traffic and make it safer for everyone on the road, including pedestrians.

He says the project will not take away bike lanes. Depending on the street, there is a chance curb-side parking could be added or removed.

“One-way streets usually are much faster,” Gowin said. “You can see the sequence of lights can be timed, so when you get going, you can hit green,= after green after green and never have to come to a stop.”

“If you go past something, you don't have to do an enormous loop to get back to it,” Matheny said.

According to the studies, one-way streets improve business visibility.

“[When] you’re stopped at a light, you can get a chance to see [businesses],” Gowin said.

Not all downtown businesses agree with the decision to make a change. Employees like Lauren Hall at Mussel and Burger Bar on Seventh Street say what's good for one street isn't always best for all of them.

“I think it's a bad idea," she said. "21's valet would be cut off if that were the case. On Eighth Street from Main, you can take that left, and that one actually is a two-way, so I just don’t think having it on both sides is necessarily the best thing to do.”

Hall adds the hotel and restaurants around it get deliveries in the morning, and trucks often block off lanes and would make it nearly impossible to get by if the street is a two-way.

Areas of Third, Seventh, Eighth, Campbell, Shelby and Jefferson Streets will become two-way streets.

Between changing signs, signals and markings on the road, the project will cost a little more than $4 million and will start in spring 2018.

Third Street from Broadway to Main Street (now one-way south)

  • Jefferson Street from Floyd Street to Baxter Avenue (now one-way west)
  • Seventh Street from Oak to Main streets (now one-way north)
  • Eighth Street from Kentucky to Main streets (now one-way south)
  • Shelby Street from Ormsby to Main (now one-way south)
  • Campbell Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Main Street (now one-way north)

