2 people shot in suspected drive-by shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Friday night in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

LMPD says two black men were shot in a suspected drive-by shooting outside a set of townhomes in the 3500 block of Stratton Avenue near South 36th Street. 

Both victims were transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects right now.

