Special needs student at Fern Creek High School crowned homecoming king

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was a night of applause and maybe even a few tears at Fern Creek High School.

Travis Bailey was all smiles as he was crowned homecoming king. The senior has an intellectual disability.

Bailey was supposed to be crowned last month, but he became seriously ill before the event and was hospitalized.

"Everybody just rallied around him, and he won by a landslide," said Donna Bailey, Travis' mother. "We're just so blessed." 

After the ceremony, Bailey gave out a few high fives and took lots of pictures.

