LMPD investigating fatal shooting on I-264 West at Taylor Boulevard

Officials say the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

Officials say the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

Dozens of trees were uprooted and plenty of repairs were needed the day after the storm.

Dozens of trees were uprooted and plenty of repairs were needed the day after the storm.

Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

Girl Scouts in Bullitt County learned how to save lives Saturday in response to Kentucky's growing opioid problem.

Girl Scouts in Bullitt County learned how to save lives Saturday in response to Kentucky's growing opioid problem.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on I-264 West near Taylor Boulevard.

Police say the call came in around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

MetroSafe dispatchers say I-264 West was initially shut down to all lanes of traffic while police investigated. The roadway re-opened Saturday shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police believe the shooting started near the airport and then continued down the busy roadway.

Investigators think two cars were involved.

Officials say the victim's car hit a concrete barrier on I-264 West near Taylor Boulevard.

Police say the victim was shot several times and died on the scene.

Authorities also say it appears the suspect was firing shots for several miles down the road.

"I think what makes this different is the fact that it was done on the express way, and that it was done for miles down the road. Fortunately other persons or other motorists weren't hurt, so that's the uniqueness of this thing. The unfortunate thing is it's another life lost in Louisville," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The Watterson Expressway shooting marks this year's 17th homicide. Last year at the same time there were 12. If the trend continues 2017 is on track to be even more deadly than the record set in 2016.

"People calling me asking me if it's okay for them to go outside. Telling me that they feel unsafe sending their kids out to play and it's no way to live. It's a horrible way to live," said Metro Councilman David James.

"I don't go out after dark now. Because I don't know who's going to approach me. I don't know what kind of mindset they're in. So I try to stay at home," said Laura Watts a Louisville resident concerned about the violence.

"I think it's incumbent upon the mayor as the executive of the city to look at the things that we're doing currently and see if we need to shake things up," James said.

Councilman James added most of the homicides are drug and gang related. He says it's going to take a huge effort from parents, the community, police, and schools for there to be a major change.

"Whether it happens on this side of the city or that side of the city, it's still our city and it affects all of us," he said.

Police do not have a description of the suspect's car from the Watterson shooting.

Anyone who was driving in the area and may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.