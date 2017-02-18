Southern Indiana artist overcomes addiction through art

One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.

One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

AUSTIN, In. (WDRB) -- Addiction and an outbreak of HIV put Austin, Indiana in the spotlight. But one man is battling his addiction through art, to show off the beauty of his community.

For painter Brian C. Johnson, the light catches his attention. "I'm controlling the viewer's eye with movement of light," he said.

Light from every shadow guides his eye and is the focus of his unclouded paintings, radiating from every angle. "So whenever you see light, your eye goes automatically to that spot," he said.

But before he could see the light, darkness overtook his life. "That's why I started, part of the reason I started painting, to escape the conditions of my life," said Johnson.

A back injury led to a prescription for opiates to help deal with the pain. Addiction followed, and he overdosed three times in 10 years. "My heart stopped. The EMTs gave up," he described.

Johnson's story of addiction is nothing new in his hometown of Austin, Indiana. "The BBC was here. We were international news for a bad thing," he said.

In 2015, the southern Indiana town made headlines when nearly 200 people contracted HIV. Opioid drug use helped spread the virus. "The dark time in my life was very dark," said Johnson.

But Johnson's story took a turn of renewal when he woke up after 10 days in a coma. "Something beyond us saved you. Don't you every forget that. And I never forgot that and I went home and the paintings come," he said.

Using two books, Johnson taught himself to paint. As he learned to become an artist, he started to see his life differently.

"I saw my life. I saw my addiction and I took care of it. I quit. If it weren't for painting, that wouldn't have happened," said Johnson.

Heroin's hometown is now the backdrop for Johnson's radiant works of art. "This has to do with my own addiction and my town's addiction," said Johnson, describing one of his paintings that he titled "Cookie Jar."

Johnson says he often looks for the beauty in a place where darkness lingers. "I'm talking to my town and my county saying 'Come on we can do this. It's okay.' There's good people here."

Like his paintings, Johnson is a work in progress. "Every one of my paintings has multiple, multiple layers," said Johnson.

He finally sees the light as he works on his masterpiece. "I never thought I would be this kind of painter, but it seems I have a knack for it. We'll see what happens," he said.

So far Johnson has sold more than 50 paintings.

Interested patrons can locate him on Facebook or by giving him a call at (812) 595-0939.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.