Crews responding to gas leak on Donard Park Avenue - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews responding to gas leak on Donard Park Avenue

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are at the scene of a gas leak in the 1100 block of Donard Park Avenue, near Bardstown Road.

This is according to a MetroSafe dispatcher.

Officials tell WDRB a gas leak has caused a few residents of an apartment building to be evacuated.

WDRB is working to gather more information and will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

