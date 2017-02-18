New Muhammad Ali miniseries being planned

One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.

One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden 'The Kentucky Kid' dies following accident in Italy

Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden 'The Kentucky Kid' dies following accident in Italy

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

Police say the incident happened last June.

Police say the incident happened last June.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Child dies after being shot in the Russell neighborhood

Child dies after being shot in the Russell neighborhood

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO: Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

RAW VIDEO: Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new miniseries about Louisville native and boxing icon Muhammad Ali is in the works.

The Wrap reports that the program, to be called "The Ali Summit," will focus on his objection to the Vietnam War draft.

Former NFL player Jim Brown is the series' executive producer. The film will air on Showtime.

Officials have not said when the program will be released.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.