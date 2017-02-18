New Muhammad Ali miniseries being planned - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Muhammad Ali miniseries being planned

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new miniseries about Louisville native and boxing icon Muhammad Ali is in the works.

The Wrap reports that the program, to be called "The Ali Summit," will focus on his objection to the Vietnam War draft.

Former NFL player Jim Brown is the series' executive producer. The film will air on Showtime.

Officials have not said when the program will be released.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

