Actor James Earl Jones to participate in live-action remake of 'The Lion King'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary actor James Earl Jones is set to reprise one of his most iconic roles.

The actor will once again be the voice of Mufasa in a live-action version of Disney's "The Lion King."

The news was announced Friday on Twitter by director Jon Favreau.

The voice of Simba will be performed by "Atlanta" star Donald Glover.

There's no word yet on when the film will hit theaters.

The original animated film was released in 1994.

