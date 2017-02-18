'Golden Girls'-inspired café now open

One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden 'The Kentucky Kid' dies following accident in Italy

Police say the incident happened last June.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Child dies after being shot in the Russell neighborhood

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

NEW YORK (CNN) -- "Golden Girls" fans now have the perfect place to gather with pals and confidants.

Rue La Rue Café, which celebrates the popular TV series that starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan, has opened in New York City.

The café features memorabilia ranging from McClanahan's 1987 Emmy Award to a colorful collection of costumes, photographs and kitsch.

Michael LaRue was a close friend of McClanahan prior to her death in 2010. He now manages McClanahan's estate, which includes 220 "Golden Girls" pieces that he will rotate through the café to be shared with the public.

"This has given her eternal life," LaRue told CNN.

McClanahan played Blanche Devereaux, a sassy woman of a certain age who wasn't afraid to display her affinity for men and sex.

More than 25 years after "The Golden Girls" debuted, the show still has a loyal following, and episodes are available through the streaming service Hulu.

Already, McClanahan devotees from Australia to India and beyond have come through to see the collection, LaRue said.

During a recent visit to the café, Jaime Millner, 30, told CNN she identifies with McClanahan's character.

"She's sassy, she's fun, she's intelligent, she owns every bit of herself, makes no apologies," Millner said of Blanche. "That's why I love her."

Diane Pape traveled from Saginaw, Michigan, with her friends to visit the Rue La Rue Café.

Pape, pointing to a friend across the table, said, "She's the Blanche character, and I'm the Rose character. I always have really good stories to tell you. Great stories."

While LaRue said he and McClanahan never talked about opening a café, they did share a strong bond.

"She was a very talented actress, but better than that, she was a wonderful friend," LaRue said. "She was a loving, kind, generous person and I'm really honored to be able to do this little bit to keep her legacy alive."

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.