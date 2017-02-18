KSP asks for help locating Owen County shooting suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in New Columbus, Kentucky, are looking for a shooting suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous.

According to a release, officials say dispatchers received a 911 call Friday at 11:18 p.m. that a man and a woman had been shot at a home in Owen County.

Through investigation, officers determined 23-year-old Derrick Mays Thomas of Mt. Sterling, allegedly got into a fight with 54-year-old James Neal when he showed up at Neal's home.

Thomas allegedly shot Neal in the hand and the leg before shooting 25-year-old Amber Neal in the arm and fleeing the scene in a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Kentucky plate 124-VET.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say Thomas is 5-foot-6-inches tall and has blue eyes and that he may be accompanied by 22-year-old Elizabeth Neal and their two children, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Officers say Thomas may be in the Winchester or Mt. Sterling area.

If you have any additional information or see the suspect, call 502-532-6363 or 1-800-222-5555.

