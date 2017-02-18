LMPD investigating after victim shows up at hospital with gunsho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after victim shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD officers are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital Saturday afternoon. 

MetroSafe tells WDRB the victim was shot in the leg and arrived at the hospital around 3 p.m.

Officers conducted their investigation at a possible scene in the 700 block of West St. Catherine Street.

The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

