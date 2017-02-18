Restaurant raising money for family of murdered employee

The one person taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police.

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

The owner of Wildlife in Need fired back at PETA on Monday another complaint that alleges animal abuse against a bear cub.

Wildlife in Need owner responds to alleged abuse of bear cub

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden 'The Kentucky Kid' dies following accident in Italy

Police say the incident happened last June.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still looking for suspects after an employee was stabbed outside of a Louisville restaurant.

Nicholas Morris, a cook at Ciao restaurant in the Irish Hill neighborhood, stepped outside for a break around 1:30 Friday afternoon when he was stabbed.

Morris later died at the hospital and police say the suspect got away.

The restaurant reopened on Saturday and will donate a portion of those proceeds to Morris's family.

“It’s very tough. It took me awhile to even walk in the door. He’s usually the first face I see,” said owner Bridgette Pizzonia.

The owner of the restaurant says he was a great employee who cared deeply about his three daughters.

"With the girls, he would paint their nails. Braid their hair. I mean he was just an awesome dad and an awesome person," Pizzonia said.

The restaurant says it appreciates the community’s support as friends, family, and co-workers grieve.

“Just to have his family in their thoughts and prayers. He was really a great guy and he’s gonna be truly missed by us,” Pizzonia said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Morris's funeral expenses and to help support his daughters.

