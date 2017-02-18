Restaurant raising money for family of murdered employee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Restaurant raising money for family of murdered employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still looking for suspects after an employee was stabbed outside of a Louisville restaurant.

Nicholas Morris, a cook at Ciao restaurant in the Irish Hill neighborhood, stepped outside for a break around 1:30 Friday afternoon when he was stabbed.

Morris later died at the hospital and police say the suspect got away.

The restaurant reopened on Saturday and will donate a portion of those proceeds to Morris's family.    

“It’s very tough. It took me awhile to even walk in the door. He’s usually the first face I see,” said owner Bridgette Pizzonia.

The owner of the restaurant says he was a great employee who cared deeply about his three daughters.

"With the girls, he would paint their nails. Braid their hair. I mean he was just an awesome dad and an awesome person," Pizzonia said.

The restaurant says it appreciates the community’s support as friends, family, and co-workers grieve.

“Just to have his family in their thoughts and prayers. He was really a great guy and he’s gonna be truly missed by us,” Pizzonia said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Morris's funeral expenses and to help support his daughters.

